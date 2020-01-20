Odisha FC organises Stadium Tour for school children

On behalf of the club, Mr. Suvam Das, Mr. Ayan Chatterjee and Mr. Swadhin Das took the students around the stadium. They visited the main pitch, practice pitch, players' dressing rooms, other official rooms, press conference room, hospitality area, media zone and mixed zone of the stadium.

Speaking about the event, Odisha FC's Assistant Grassroots Manager Mr. Suvam Das said, "This is an initiative by the club to ensure that the school children also get a fair bit of idea regarding the stadium atmosphere. We had registered the students during the Sport IT 2020 event and invited them for this visit today. We at Odisha FC are focused on spreading more awareness about the game and the ISL among the people of the state."