January 20 | European football transfer round-up

Day twenty of the January transfer window, and we’re into the final ten days of the January transfer window and the rumours have calmed down. Today’s fluff has everyone bored as Arsenal find their way back to Jerome Boateng, Manchester United continue stalling for Bruno Fernandes and many more.

Edinson Cavani to spur Atletico Madrid for Chelsea

Chelsea are reportedly said to be keen on hijacking Atletico Madrid’s move for Edinson Cavani with PSG sporting director Leonardo revealing that the striker has asked to leave. The 32-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to England, Spain and Italy, with a move to Spain inching closer but reports have indicated that a move to England could be in his future. Both Manchester United and Chelsea have shown an interest in the past but Blues boss Frank Lampard has shown his admiration for the Uruguayan striker which has ignited the mill.

Dani Ceballos to dump Arsenal and Real Madrid for Barcelona

Despite being on loan at Arsenal and the fact that he has a contract with the Los Blancos that doesn’t expire until 2023, Diario Gol have reported that Barcelona are keen on a move. The former Real Betis superstar shone for Spain at the U21s earlier this season but his loan move to Arsenal has seen him struggle to produce consistent performances with injuries playing a large part. But that also hasn’t stopped Gol, with them further revealing that the Spaniard would be open to the move.

Inter Milan line up Luka Modric bid this month

Unhappy with potential moves for Christian Eriksen, Victor Moses and Olivier Giroud, Antonio Conte has insisted that Inter Milan bring in Luka Modric. The Daily Mail and reports from Spain have revealed that the Croatian has been open to the move and with Inter persistently linked with a deal, the Mail has revealed that Conte has finally “insisted” that the club bring him in. The Italian manager believes that the Croatian midfielder is exactly what Inter need to push them to a title and end Juventus’ winning streak.

RB Leipzig submit final Dani Olmo bid despite Milan interest

Despite AC Milan submitting a bid worth around €20 million, reports have indicated that Dinamo Zagreb are waiting on RB Leipzig before they confirm the move. The Bundesliga side has submitted their final bid worth €16 million with no potential add ons despite the fact that the Croatian side will only entertain bids over €20 million. That does allow Milan to complete their move with reports indicating that personal terms between the two sides have already been completed.

Lovre Klainic set to complete a move to Toulouse

Aston Villa goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic is set to complete a move away from the club with Toulouse in the race for the Villa star. Kalinic has failed to outdo goalkeeper Tom Heaton with even Orjan Nyland ahead of him in the pecking order this season. Furthermore, with Villa signing Pepe Reina, Kalinic’s stock has further plummeted with new reports from France revealing that the Ligue 1 side have almost finalised out terms with both the club and the player.

Deal of the day:

Leandro Cabrera to Espanyol from Getafe for £7.7 million