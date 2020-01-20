ISL 2019-20 | Odisha FC announces contract extension for Nandhakumar Sekar

Odisha FC has announced that winger Nandhakumar Sekar will continue being a part of the team till 2023. The attacking midfielder signed the extension of his contract with the Bhubaneswar-based ISL club. Speaking on the development, Odisha FC owner Rohan Sharma said, "I am happy to have Nandha’s infectious energy at the club for another 3 years. Nandha means a lot to us and we are going to keep developing Nandha into an elite winger."