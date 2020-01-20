Everything is always in favour of Barcelona, clamours Dimitri Foulquier

Granada defender Dimitri Foulquier has hit out at Barcelona and the referees as he claimed that decisions always go in favour of the Camp Nou side. The La Liga giants won 1-0 in Quique Setien’s first game in charge after a red card to Granada saw them end the game with 10 men on the field.

But the game was never always in Barcelona’s hand with Granada causing their own problems at the Camp Nou in Setien’s first game. The La Liga giants did dominate the ball with well over 80% possession but they failed to take any chances that they created only scoring after Granada were sent down to ten men for German Sanchez’s second yellow card. That saw Barcelona dominate the game with them scoring the winning goal a little less than six minutes after the red card.

The win also saw Barcelona take the lead in the title race with Real Madrid level on points but behind them with Granada now languishing in 10th place despite their sensational start to the season. However, the result was tough to tolerate for the away side and defender Dimitri Foulquier went on to admit that the reigning Spanish Champions regularly get favours from referees. He also added that this has always happened to sides that visit Camp Nou and implied that things need to change.

"Whenever we come to the Camp Nou it is the same. We compete, we fight, but they don't let us. When in doubt, the decisions are always in favour of Barcelona. When in doubt, they always call for them. They laugh at the little ones and all the effort we make to match their millions," Foulquier told Movistar Plus.

Granada manager Diego Martinez also had something similar to say but the 39-year-old took the more diplomatic route despite admitting that the red card changed the game. He also added that Arturo Vidal should have also seen a similar card after the Chilean made a crunching tackle earlier in the game.

"We do not like to value these things but it was very rigorous [the red card], they can beat you anyway because they have quality but that action was quite rigorous, especially because [Arturo] Vidal left without being admonished. It is hard for the decision to be a red card and I feel bad for the players because they have left their soul on the pitch," Martinez said reported Goal.