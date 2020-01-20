Edinson Cavani has asked PSG to let him leave, confirms Leonardo

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has revealed that Edinson Cavani has asked the club to let him leave this month. The 32-year-old has fallen out of Thomas Tuchel’s team with the arrival of Mauro Icardi and has been heavily linked with a move to England, Spain and a return to Italy.

However, despite the links to England and Italy, it’s Spain that has excited Cavani with the 32-year-old heavily linked with a move to Atletico Madrid. Reports have indicated that both sides have already come to an agreement over personal terms with PSG and Atletico now set to sit down and discuss terms over a transfer fee. But negotiations have come to a halt with the Parisians unwilling to sell their record goalscorer this month

But in an interview, PSG sporting director Leonardo went on to admit that the Uruguay superstar has officially asked the club to let him leave this month. He also added that PSG have received a proposal from Atletico Madrid over a move and the Ligue 1 giants are studying the situation despite them not open to selling the 32-year-old club legend.

"We always said the same thing for Cavani. We hoped that he would stay at the club. Today, he asked to leave. We are studying the situation. We had a proposal from Atletico Madrid. We did not have a proposal worthy of the player's worth. [But] I'm not sure Cavani will be here in February," he said reported Goal.

"Today, there is nothing [to say he will leave]. But he has made the proposal to leave. We've never thought about selling him before. We will see how it turns out in the coming days, but we are listening to Cavani because we respect him. It's a little clearer now, with him at the end of his contract,” Leonardo added.