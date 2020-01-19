We should have won the game, admits Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted that his side deserved to win after putting up an impressive performance against Sheffield United. The Gunners and the Blades shared the spoils at the Emirates Stadium as Gabriel Martinelli’s goal was cancelled out by John Fleck in the 83rd minute.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta expressed dissatisfaction after dropping points against Sheffield United at home. The Gunners took a lead in the 45th minute through Gabriel Martinelli and looked destined to win the game. The team controlled the majority of the game until the 83rd minute when John Fleck struck and secure a 1-1 draw. The result leaves Arteta's side four points adrift of the Blades as they continue to struggle for a run of form following the Spaniard's appointment in December.

“I'm very disappointed today. I think the performance deserved three points and I think we lost two points. In the Premier League, if you don't put the game to bed then in the last 10 or 15 minutes this type of team just need a long ball, a second ball, a set-piece, and you can give the points away. That's it.”, said Arteta to Sky Sports.

But after the 18-year-old hit his 9th Arsenal goal, Arteta was full of praise of Martinelli in what was just his 10th appearance for the club he joined last summer. The Brazilian was chosen to replace suspended captain and top goalscorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and missed a couple of chances before putting Arsenal ahead. Watching from the stands, Aubameyang tweeted that Martinelli was born to be a "superstar" and that Arteta was also left impressed.

“He's an 18-year-old kid with all the enthusiasm but as well, he's so brave to make decisions, to threaten the opponent every time. He's all the time in the middle of the goal, waiting for an opportunity to come. The fact he hasn't played 90 minutes for a while - since an injury - but is still in the way he went about every single action is impressive.”, concluded the former Manchester City assistant.