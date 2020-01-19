Reports | PSG want Pep Guardiola to replace Thomas Tuchel

Paris Saint Germain are keen to bring Pep Guardiola to Ligue 1 should they part ways with their current manager, Thomas Tuchel. The former Barcelona boss recently admitted that he intends to respect the current contract with City that runs till 2021 and is even willing to extend his current deal.

Paris Saint Germain chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi dreamt of a team that can win trophies not only on a domestic level but even on the European level. So far, the team has been a brute force in France but their shortcomings in Europe have been exposed from time to time. The hierarchy has bought world-class stars, changed coaches to bring unprecedented success to Parc des Princes and Thomas Tuchel has been the man who has been put in charge of bringing UEFA Champions League to Paris.

However, recent performances from PSG are evidence that Tuchel might not be the right man to be given this job. To make amends to their previous mistake, Reports from the Express have indicated that the PSG chiefs wants to bring Pep Guardiola to PSG. The Parisians’ owners Qatar Sports Investments are ready to make him a huge offer to leave the Premier League champions and sign for them instead.

The Spaniard has been one of the most instrumental managers in recent history and his tutelage has transformed City into a might team. Under his managership, the Citizens have won two back to back Premier League titles, two Carabao cups, one FA Cup and two Community Shields. Into his fourth season at the Etihad, Pep is enduring his most challenging season at City as they look to surrender their league title to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool who are 13 points ahead.

The officers at PSG believe that Guardiola is the right man to bring the Champions League to Paris. Guardiola can take Les Parisians to the next level and make them a force to reckon with. However, Guardiola has stated that he wishes to stay at City 100 per cent. He has 18 months left on his current deal but is open to extending his stay in England, however, it is upto the chiefs at City whether they want to keep the 49-year-old at the helm or not.