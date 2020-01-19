Reports | PSG prepare to lure Kalidou Koulibaly away from Napoli
Today at 3:32 PM
Paris Saint Germain are hoping to convince centre back Kalidou Koulibaly to join them from Napoli by offering him a wages worth €12 million a year. The Senegalese’s relationship with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has hit rock bottom and he is willing to cash in on the star in the summer.
French news outlet Foot Mercato has reported that Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint Germain are planning to strengthen their defence and are set to target Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly. The 28-year-old centre back is considered to be one of the best centre backs in the world and has carried the weight of Napoli’s defence for many a year. The likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid have made a number of attempts to sign the Senegal international but the Neapolitans so far have been successful in keeping Koulibaly in their ranks. However, things could soon change.
This season, Koulibaly has had a complicated start to the season. Between halftone performances and a complicated relationship with its president, the former Genk defender finds himself sandwiched between a rock and a hard place. Aurelio De Laurentiis isn’t pleased with the defender due to his involvement in the mutiny that saw Napoli players skip a training camp. The Naples chief has now set his sights on cashing in on the star centre back and the report went on to add that PSG wants to take advantage of this situation and lure Koulibaly away.
PSG director Leonardo Arujo has established a contact channel with the player’s agent and has conveyed a very lucrative offer should Koulibaly come to Paris. The French club are set to offer him wages worth €12 million a season as the club consider him to be Thiago Silva's successor and will have to convince the player of the project. However, the Parisians understand that they won’t be alone in the chase with Barcelona, Manchester United and Manchester City are said to be interested as well.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Kalidou Koulibaly
- Thiago Silva
- Ligue 1
- English Premier League
- Serie A
- Napoli
- Paris Saint Germain Fc
- Manchester United
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.