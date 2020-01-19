Reports | PSG prepare to lure Kalidou Koulibaly away from Napoli

French news outlet Foot Mercato has reported that Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint Germain are planning to strengthen their defence and are set to target Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly. The 28-year-old centre back is considered to be one of the best centre backs in the world and has carried the weight of Napoli’s defence for many a year. The likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid have made a number of attempts to sign the Senegal international but the Neapolitans so far have been successful in keeping Koulibaly in their ranks. However, things could soon change.