Reports | Liverpool join the race for Portuguese wonderkid Pedro Brazao
Today at 4:16 PM
Having already brought in Takumi Minamino and Joe Hardy, Liverpool are looking for their third transfer of the winter window in Pedro Brazao. The Portuguese starlet has been touted for big things in the future and the Reds are mulling over a move alongside PSG, Bayern Munich and Sporting Lisbon.
The 17-year-old OGC Nice star has made quite an impact in the lower division this season and that has seen him touted as a big star for the future. However, the Daily Mail has reported that the Portuguese international is considering his future away from France with Liverpool, Bayern Munich and even Sporting Lisbon in the running for him. All three clubs have reportedly scouted the teenager with French giants PSG also mulling over a move for the teenager.
The Reds, however, are weighing up a potential move this month after already completing deals for Takumi Minamino from RB Salzburg and Joe Hardy from Brentford. It would make Pedro Brazao their third move this month with the club offering him a reportedly fast-tracked path to the first team. It’s something that neither Bayern Munich or PSG can offer reported the Mail but Brazao would need time to develop with the youth squad first.
The youngster has made just the one appearance for Ligue 1 side OGC Nice and that was towards the end of last season. But reports indicate that manager Patrick Vieira rates the winger very highly and has offered him a place in the squad despite the fact that Brazao’s current deal expires in 2022.
