Reports | Atletico Madrid mull over moves for Paco Alcacer and Alexandre Lacazette

Atletico Madrid have been in pursuit of Paris Saint Germain striker Edinson Cavani for quite some time now, yet, a move hasn’t materialised. With the chances of a transfer dimming with each passing day, Los Rojiblancos have prepared a plan “B” in the form of Paco Alcacer or Alexandre Lacazette.

Atletico Madrid are evaluating other strikers should their chase for Paris Saint Germain striker Edinson Cavani fail despite the Spanish side doing everything the can to sign Cavani with reports indicating that a deal has been agreed between the Uruguayan and the club. Yet, the announcement is taking much longer than expected. The 32-year old’s contract expires at the end of the season and has been in contact with a number of foreign clubs since January.

Apart from Atleti, Manchester United, Arsenal and Inter Milan have inquired about the player’s intentions. With the Nerazzurri and the Red Devils in the race, Atletico Madrid fear on missing out the forward all together. If they fail to sign Cavani, they’ll turn to Borussia Dortmund’s Paco Alcacer and Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Paco Alcacer has been prolific on the pitch but he has spent a significant time of his Dortmund career on the treatment table. Reports suggest that with the arrival of teenage prodigy Erling Braut Haaland, Alcacer is mulling over a return to Spain. The Spaniard’s worries have shot up as Haaland stole the show, scoring a hattrick in 20 minutes on debut and helping BVB win 5-3 against Augsburg. Atleti can take advantage and bring Alcacer back to La Liga.

Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette is the other striker that Atleti is evaluating. The former Lyon man has struggled due to injuries and has struggled to break his goalscoring drought despite playing in nearly every game under new coach Mikel Arteta. Arteta is considering a complete revamp of the squad and may put Lacazette on sale, with reports indicating that the Los Rojiblancos are waiting and watching the situation before making their move.