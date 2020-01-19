No reason for RB Leipzig not to win Bundesliga, proclaims Timo Werner

RB Leipzig star Timo Werner has claimed that there is no reason that his side cannot win the Bundesliga after their latest win gave them a two-point lead at the top. It does mean that Werner and company sits above Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and even former leaders Borussia Monchengladbach.

The club may get a lot of hate for the way they moved up the ladder but this season under Julian Naglesmann, RB Leipzig have been an absolute joy to watch. They’ve outplayed sides at times with Marcel Sabitzer, Emil Forsberg, Yussuf Poulsen, Patrik Schick and Timo Werner winning games on their own at times. Sabitzer and Werner have been key, however, as the former has 20 goal contributions this season and the latter has 35 with 26 in the Bundesliga alone.

Werner’s two-goal haul against Union Berlin saw the German move ahead Robert Lewandowski in the race for the Golden Boot and the 23-year-old went on to admit that his side deserves to be in title contention. He further added that while winning the league is not on their win, there is no reason why they shouldn’t be mentioned in the same breath as Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich.

"Everybody wants to be champions. We're no different, and we definitely have the motivation to want to stay where we are. I don't want to go and declare that winning the league is our objective, but why shouldn't we be up there come the end of the season?" Werner told Sky

They’re far from perfect, however, with Leipzig coming from behind six times this season to win points and yet that simply adds to their pros list. Furthermore, they’ve become the first club in the history of the league to score three-plus goals in nine consecutive matches but Werner sees their struggles as a weakness his side needs to work on. But the German striker believes that if Leipzig can improve even further, they'll become unbeatable.

"We've been a bit lethargic at times this season and gone behind a lot, which leads to our opponents packing men in behind the ball. We're not yet world-class when it comes to this, but with the power, we've got, and we showed it in the second half, there's no stopping us," Werner added.