Napoli were embarrassing and showed no desire, asserts Gennaro Gattuso

Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso has hit back at his side after a 2-0 loss to Fiorentina saw them drop further down the table. The Gilazzurri have had a terrible start under the former AC Milan manager with them losing four out of their five matches since Gattuso replaced Carlo Ancelotti at the club.

The Serie A giants struggled to make anything happen at home despite dominating the ball for large portions of the game. It allowed Fiorentina to take full advantage and the Viola eventually scored two well-deserved goals past Gattuso’s Napoli via Federico Chiesa and Dušan Vlahović. Furthermore, even when the Partenopei were down and time was against them, they never looked like mounting a comeback against the Viola.

It has seen former AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso come under immense pressure with the club losing four out of his five opening matches and he went onto admit that the performance was embarrassing. He also added that the club showed no competitive desire at all and have hit rock bottom with little to no chance of finishing in a Champions League spot.

“The performance was embarrassing. We must apologize to the fans and the city. It’s hard to explain the drop in performance compared to my first three matches in charge. We only did things in the first 20-25 minutes and then we were unwatchable. We played a very bland game, as if we were tickling the opponent,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“We showed no competitive desire. It’s as if we met during the week, put on our shirts and took the field. We can’t continue like this as we’ve hit rock bottom. We must understand what we are up against. We can’t look at the Champions League, we should look at the standings which are terrifying. We are playing with fire,” Gattuso added.