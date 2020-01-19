Danny Rose has a future at Tottenham, insists Jose Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho insists that left-back Danny Rose is still a part of his plans after the manager dropped the player for the second straight game. Spurs could only manage to pick up 1 point from their trip to Warford as they drew 0-0 against a resurgent Hornets side.

Danny Rose last featured for Tottenham Hotspurs in the 1-0 loss to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool. The England international had no part to play in the FA Cup tie against Middlesborough and was left out of the squad in the league match against Watford. The above notions cited fears that Jose Mourinho no longer trusted Rose and would not include the left-back in his plans. However, the ex-Chelsea boss put these rumours to rest and insisted that Rose is a key player at Spurs.

“Yeah, (he’s) part of my plans. Last match at home (Middlesbrough), a very offensive team, I wanted also to develop young players and give another chance to (Ryan) Sessegnon to play 90 minutes. It’s the kind of game that Rose doesn’t need for his progression, he is already the player he is. And today he had a little injury in his back two days ago, and yesterday we made the decision to bring only fit players.”, said Mourinho.

The 29-year-old recently said he would run his contract down at Spurs, which expires next summer, which could give a reason for Mourinho to look at other options. The Portuguese manager used Japhet Tanganga in the role of a left-back, and the 20-year-old has impressed since making his debut against the Reds despite having been tried in a number of positions across the defence. Mourinho insisted that he wanted to neutralize the pace of Ismaila Sarr and that was the reason he preferred Tanganga over Rose.

“We knew it was going to be physical. At the same time we knew that (Ismaila) Sarr is a runner and to control a runner – not better than another runner. So the decision was also to bring Sessegnon on the bench in case we needed another winger. So a bit of everything.”, concluded the former Manchester United boss.