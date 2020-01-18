We're still adapting to Quique Setien’s methods, insists Marc Andre Ter Stegen

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc Ande Ter Stegen has insisted that the entire squad is adjusting to new manager Quique Setien’s methods and style. The La Liga champions sacked Ernesto Valverde following a Spanish Super cup loss and have appointed former Real Betis manager, Setien, at the helm.

In an interview with Marca, Barcelona goalkeeper Marc Andre Ter Stegen has insisted that he and the entire team are getting used to the new methods and drills of Quique Setien. The Spanish Giants sacked Ernesto Valverde after he failed to take Barca to the Spanish Super cup final, falling to Atletico Madrid in a dramatic semi-final tie but reports indicate that the semi-final loss didn’t alone contribute to Valverde’s sacking.

Two extremely shambolic UEFA Champions League performances against Roma and Liverpool over the past two years have seen Blaugrana exit the competition despite having a three-goal advantage after the first leg. Ever since the arrival of Setien, cules have been excited of his style and he’s promised that his teams will play good football. The 61-year-old is set to take charge of his first match against Granada on Sunday night.

“First of all, I want to thank Ernesto, who has done a great job in these [last two] years. All the respect from us. Thank you from here. Now we have a new boss who is trying to change things. Each person has their own idea of seeing football. We're listening and we're trying to do what he's asking of us. We hope that he's successful," said Ter Stegen to Marca.

Ter Stegen missed the Supercopa de Espana through injury, but he revealed he's ready to face Granada on Sunday. The German has been excellent between the sticks keeping 7 clean sheets so far. and went on to admit that the team will fight for every point available on Sunday. Ter Stegen also added that they have a tough run of games ahead and that is why the club are 100% ready to give their all.

“I'm with the group, it was exciting to return again and enjoy what I like doing the most. We'll try to fight on Sunday for another three points. This is what we want. We're really looking forward to continuing the fight for LaLiga Santander and the Champions League. We're going to give our best, I'm going to give my best version to improve my state and the team. There's a lot in front of us, now it's about a tough match. [Granada] come into it full of excitement. We give our all in each training session and each match to be at the top [of the table] like we are now. We want to be 100 percent [ready]," added the German.