Sir Alex Ferguson’s United best Premier league side, asserts Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has asserted that no team will ever come close to achieving what Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United achieved. The Merseysiders manager went onto say that Liverpool aren’t even close to that level of dominance and no team will ever be able to replicate that.

Ahead of the game against Manchester United, Liverpool boss has predicted that an era of dominance last seen from Sir Alex Ferguson’s all-conquering Manchester United will not be possible again due to the increased level of competition in England and the greater resources available to clubs. The Reds are currently at the top of the table with 61 points in 21 games and remain unbeaten in the league so far. Manchester United will try and hope to derail this Reds side as they travel to Anfield on Sunday.

“To be honest, I don’t think the dominance like United had is possible again. Football changed completely, the power of different clubs changed completely. We made a couple of good decisions – that is why we got better. Other teams have the same chance. Players are coming up and you can make decisions. If a midfield player comes on the market and one club doesn’t need him, the other club needs him and can get him. Next year, he might not be on the market. It is like up and down so I don’t think a dominance like Liverpool had before and United had after is possible.”, said Klopp to Independent.

Jurgen Klopp has transformed this Liverpool side into a beast team hungry for success. The Reds have managed to win the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in a year and are on course to win their first League title in 30 years. However, the German manager has reiterated Sir Alex remains the best coach in England and his team define an entire era of success. The most successful manager in British football history transformed the United into a chief domestic force, lifting 13 league titles, two Champions Leagues and five FA Cups.

“It is more likely that different clubs will compete for different things because of the financial power of a lot of teams. Leicester has proper power, so they are coming up on top of the typical top six I would say – that makes it even more difficult. In that time, I wouldn’t say United won a lot of games four or five nil but they were predicted wins. It was clear if you went to certain places you would win. We have had a lot of games where we have won 2-1, 1-0 and had to dig in properly. These kind of things I don’t see. But being dominant is not important really. What is important is that you can fight every year for it. That is the only thing I need to know. That is enough,” added the ex-Borussia Dortmund manager.