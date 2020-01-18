Reports | AC Milan become latest side interested in Emre Can

Juventus midfielder Emre Can has been a constant topic of discussion as a number of clubs have been circling around for his signature in the winter transfer window. The latest to join the chase are AC Milan as they prepare a loan move until the end of the season for the former Liverpool player.

Juventus are known the kings of free transfers, players they acquire for free and transform them into serial world-class players. Dani Alves, Andrea Pirlo, Paul Pogba can attest and Emre Can also sign for the Bianocneri on a free transfer in 2018. However, his move to Turin has turned sour as he has failed to make any impact under Maurizio Sarri this season. The lacklustre performances has seen Can drop down in Sarri’s preferential list with midfielders like Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot, Blaise Matuidi making the cut above the German.

Can is growing frustrated at Allianz stadium and AC Milan are keen to put an end to his misery by offering him an escape route in the form of a loan deal, as reported by Sport Mediaset. The 26-year-old has played just 279 minutes of competitive football, citing fears that his time at Juve might be over and Sarri clearly isn’t fond of the ex-Liverpool man. The ex-Napoli boss left Emre Can out of the UEFA Champions League squad which lead to a controversial statement from the player himself.

The German international has not even featured in the Coppa Italia as he was restricted to the bench once again against Udinese. These instances indicate that it might be the time for Can to move on. A number of clubs have taken note of the talented midfielder’s situation including Manchester United, Arsenal and Paris Saint Germain have inquired about the 26-year-old but have not made any concrete offers. Serie A giants AC Milan admire Can and want to bring him to San Siro for the remainder of the season.

Rossoneri director Zvonimir Boban has also established contact with the Old Lady asking about player’s availability and the idea at San Siro is to bring him for six months and then evaluate his situation at the end of the season and ponder over a transfer. The ex-Reds player will be desperate to find a way out of Turin as he intends to force himself into Joachim Low’s plans for Euro 2020.