Premier League 2019 Gameweek 23: Live Updates, results, matches

The race for the Premier League top four is heating up and with runaway leaders Liverpool already charging away from the rest, the hope is Manchester United can stop them. It may not happen but the winter break is over across the world and it means a lot of football will be played this weekend.

Welcome back to Sportscafe’s Premier League Live-blog and I’m your host Siddhant, with us hoping for yet another fantabulous weekend of football. German football is back, with Schalke and Borussia Monchengladbach opening the new decade last night and it joins the rest of the world. However, after nearly a month of hectic action, English football got it’s longest break with no football.

That’s for those big sides that didn’t need to play FA Cup replays, with a few sides in action during the week. But as always, the league is where the action is and this weekend is jam-packed with a lot of football. Kicking off Gameweek 23 in the Premier League is a visit to Vicarage Road for Tottenham and Jose Mourinho. It’s far from the easiest game in the world but just might the right one for this Spurs side.

After that, we have a six-game goal-rush. Yes, that’s right, six games jam-packed together and it includes Brighton vs Aston Villa, Manchester City vs Crystal Palace, West Ham vs Everton, Arsenal vs Sheffield United, Norwich City vs Bournemouth and Southampton vs Wolves. All six, somehow, should be full of goals and a lot of drama as it includes two big six sides that lost to the same sides that they play in Gameweek 23 last time around.

An Andros Townsend stunner to beat Manchester City last season and Sheffield United gave Arsenal their own headaches this season. All that does is introduce the final game on Saturday, and it’s a meagre one as Chelsea visits St James’ Park. Not exactly a marquee fixture to end the night on and it asks questions of the men and women who organized this. But Super Sunday, for once, deserves its name as it pits Burnley against Leicester City and the big game of the weekend.

A clash between Liverpool and Manchester United. Need we say more? Yet if English football isn’t for you, then fear not you philistine because there are two other leagues in action. No football in France, they play next weekend, but in Spain after their adventures in the middle east, Real Madrid play hosts to Sevilla.

Their league title opponents in Barcelona host Granada in what could be two very interesting games. In Germany, last night saw a fun game between Schalke and Borussia Monchengladbach but the second-best game is one between Hoffenheim and Eintracht Frankfurt.

And finally, in Italy and we’ve saved the best for the last as Napoli battles Fiorentina and AC Milan take on Udinese. A brilliant couple of days of football.