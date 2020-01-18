Manchester United extend Eric Bailly’s contract till 2022

Manchester United have triggered the option to extend centre back Eric Bailly’s contract by two more years keeping him at Old Trafford till the end of 2021-22 season, as reported by ESPN. Bailly is yet to feature this term after picking up a serious knee injury during the USA pre-season tour. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been reduced to very few options at the centre back after Bailly’s injury and has mainly trusted Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof as the centre back pairing.

The 25-year-old defender signed for the Red Devils in 2016 and was touted to be one of the best signings for United in last five years. The former Villareal player did impress under Jose Mourinho but a series of injuries pushed him out of the team. Since then he has never been able to nail down a starting spot. During the summer pre-season, he was impressive under Ole Gunnar Solskajer but a knee injury put him on the sidelines for a lengthy spell.