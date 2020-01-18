January 18 | European football transfer round-up

Day 18 of the January transfer window and the rumours are prancing about without a care as the world burns down around them. Today’s fluff has hit the ground like Neymar since forever as Marcus McGuane looks to find his way back to England, Manchester United wait for Burno Fernandes and many more.

Barcelona and Juventus to partake in a ridiculous swap deal for Ivan Rakitic

Despite the arrival of new manager Quique Setien earlier this week, it seems that Barcelona will undergo surgery to make the squad even smaller. That would mean letting Ivan Rakitic go but Mundo Deportivo has reported that the club will get Federico Bernardeschi in return. That would see Rakitic sign for Juventus although the reported went on to add that Seiten isn’t keen on letting the Croatian leave.

Deportivo Alaves to sign Roberto from West Ham on loan

Having signed Darren Randolph and with Lukasz Fabianski edging closer to a return from another injury, it seems that Roberto might be on his way out. The Spaniard has conceded 21 goals in 10 appearances for the Hammers after the club signed him from Espanyol in the summer and hasn’t played a minute after being replaced by David Martin. However, the Daily Mail has reported that Deportivo Alaves have made a bid to recruit the goalkeeper on loan with the La Liga club fighting to stay alive.

Newcastle United want Jarrod Bowen

Steve Bruce has insisted that the club will sign players this month but it will be the right players and players who can make an impact for the Magpies. And with them looking rather goal-shy, the Telegraph has reported that Jarrod Bowen is their top move. The Hull City star has been in top form this season and the Magpies have shown an interest in the 23-year-old earlier this year. No move materialized but with the club looking for reinforcements, they believe Bowen can do the job despite links to Ademola Lookman and Valentino Lazaro.

PSG defender Thomas Meunier on Bayern Munich, Juventus and Inter Milan’s radar

Unhappy with his situation in France and open to a move away, it has seen German outlet Bild report that the world wants Thomas Meunier. Bayern Munich, Juventus and Le Parisien reports that Inter Milan and Manchester United are all keen on a move for the 28-year-old full-back. The Belgian has struggled under Thomas Tuchel and is looking for a new club with him already showing interest with a move to the Premier League.

RB Leipzig want Valentino Lazaro on loan with an option to buy

Having signed Ashley Young from Manchester United and a potential deal for Leonardo Spinazzola on the books, Inter Milan are keen on offloading Valentino Lazaro. The former Bundesliga star hasn’t turned out to be what Antonio Conte and his team thought they were signing and it has upset many at San Siro with the club keen on making a deal happen this month. RB Leipzig and Newcastle United are keen on the move with Werder Bremen, Brighton and West Ham also in consideration.

Deal of the day:

Musa Barrow to Atalanta from Bologna on loan