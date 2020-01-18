Arsenal have to improve to compete with the top-four sides, admits Nicolas Pepe

Arsenal’s record signing Nicolas Pepe has admitted that the team must improve their onfield performances if they are to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. The Nort Londoners broke the bank to sign the Ivory Coast international from LOSC Lille for a humungous sum of £72 million.

At the start of the season, Arsenal were expected to compete for a top four finish, building on last year’s UEFA Europa League final appearance. A strong summer transfer market saw the arrivals of David Luiz, Kieran Tierney, Gabriel Martinelli and Nicolas Pepe. The Ivorian cost the Gunners a record £72 million but despite that come January and the North London side are desperately struggling to even be in the top half of the Premier League.

The Gunners sit 10th with 28 points in 22 games. Unai Emery was sacked mid-season and former Arsenal midfielder Mikel Arteta took over the reins. Under Arteta, Arsenal have managed to win only once in five games but there has been a show of intent from the team. New signing Nicolas Pepe thinks it is important to build on this confidence and avoid making silly mistakes that can put the Gunners out of the contention for a UEFA Champions League spot finish.

“It's going to be difficult, but it's not impossible. Looking ahead, our sole focus is on getting a win in our home game against Sheffield United, and in general, we have to stop dropping points and making silly mistakes. I missed a very good chance when we played them earlier in the season, but I've managed to score other opportunities that I've had," said Pepe to the Sky Sports.

"It's not something I've thought about since then - on the day, it was a chance that would've given us a 1-0 lead, but I've put it to the back of my mind. All players miss opportunities, but I know the goals will come - that's part of football. I'm ready to put it right in the match on Saturday."

Meanwhile, serious questions have been raised on Nicolas Pepe’s form which has left many Gooners wondering that why did the club pay such a huge fee for substandard performances. Pepe managed to score 22 goals and provide 11 assists in Ligue 1 last term, however, the 24-year-old has failed to replicate that form in the English top flight. In England, he’s managed to score 5 goals and create 4 more as he certainly understands he needs to do more to make a bigger impact.

“I've done OK, but I can certainly do more. In fact, I must do more, and that is certainly something I will be looking to improve on during the second half of the season. The hardest period so far for me was when the team went through a difficult spell when we weren't managing to win a game. We worked hard as a team throughout this time and we finally managed to get that victory at West Ham last month, which was an important moment for us and the fans.”, added Pepe.