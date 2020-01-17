No contact from Arsenal over managerial role, admits Patrick Vieira

Arsenal legend and OGC Nice manager Patrick Vieira has revealed that there was never any contact from his former side over a managerial role. The North London giants sacked the Spaniard in November and were linked with a catalogue of options before appointing Mikel Arteta as their next manager.

The 43-year-old Patrick Vieira is currently in his second year as the head coach at OGC Nice after also managing MLS side New York City FC and was heavily linked with a move away. However, while reports did indicate that the Gunners were overly keen on making Vieira their next boss, no move materialized and both parties moved on. Arsenal appointed Arteta as Emery’s successor and Vieira opted to stay at the Ligue 1 side for the foreseeable future.

However, in an interview recently, the 43-year-old went on to admit that there was no contact over a move and that it was nothing more than a conversation. He also added that his focus has always been at Nice because the project suits who he is and exactly what he wants to achieve in his managerial career.

“It was just a conversation about my situation, where I am, what is the next step. Nothing came of it. No (there was no contact), but there is no place in my mind to have those kind of conversations. My focus is here. This project suits who I am and what I want to achieve,” Vieira said reported Sky Sports.

"This rumour about the Arsenal job is not something that bothered me. I don't know what the future holds but that is why I don't want to put my brain somewhere that doesn't exist. This club knows I want to stay and I know they want me to stay, 100 per cent,” he added.