Antonio Conte transformed Inter Milan into title contenders, proclaims Lautaro Martinez

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez has claimed that former Chelsea coach Antonio Conte has transformed the Nerazzurri into title contenders this season. Despite the 1-1 draw against Atalanta earlier this week Inter still sit only two points of the summit with Juventus leading the charge right now.

Martinez opened the scoring with his 15th goal of the season before Atalanta’s Robin Gosens netted a late equaliser to make sure that Inter Milan dropped two points. That combined with Juventus winning against AS Roma saw the Old Lady take back the lead at the top of the table. Only two points separate the two sides although under Antonio Conte the Nerazzurri looks like a team transformed.

Martinez however, has credited Conte with an upturn in both the club’s form and his form and even went on to admit that the former Chelsea boss has been the force behind the change. The Argentine striker also admitted that it took him time to adapt to a new country and a new team but Conte and the rest of the club made it easier.

“Many things have changed since he came in. He has a special way of doing things and has taught us so much from his first day in charge. He has convinced us to all give our best and the results are there for all to see. I have had to adapt to a new culture in another country and learn another language," Lautaro said reported Goal.

"I played little under the previous manager, but under Conte I have grown a lot and I am enjoying how things are going. If you talk about me [as a transfer target] it is because I do my job well. I must continue on this path. I am very calm, I live day to day and I am happy and comfortable here,” he added.