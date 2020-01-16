Reports | Liverpool ready to splash the cash on Kai Havertz
Today at 3:28 PM
Premier League leaders Liverpool are open to breaking their transfer record to secure the services of Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen. The Reds will have to pay £107 million to sign the German international but will face stiff competition from the likes of Manchester United and Bayern Munich.
UEFA Champions League winners Liverpool are hoping to bolster their already fearsome squad by signing Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Kai Havertz. However, to secure Havertz’s signature, the Merseysiders will have to break their current transfer record of £75 million that they paid for Virgil Van Dijk to Southampton. Mirror has reported that the reds are open to shelling out £107 million, the price that Leverkusen are demanding, as reported by the Mirror.
The 20-year-old is one of Europe's most sought after talents becoming a regular during the past four seasons and was named in the Bundesliga Team of the Year last season. Havertz’s debut came in 2016 and since then the youngster has already made 126 appearances for the Germans. The 20-year-old midfielder has managed to score 31 goals and provided 23 assists in that span of games.
This term the playmaker has managed notch 2 goals in 14 Bundesliga outings, a drop in form that may help Liverpool negotiate the deal for a lower price. But they face a transfer battle for Havertz as heavyweights like Barcelona, Manchester United and Bayern Munich are also in line. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to add creativity in midfield and wants Havertz in the summer. Bayern Munich are said to be in the hunt for new playmakers as they aim to refresh their squad and Reds manager, Jurgen Klopp, views the Germany international as an able replacement for Adam Lallana.
