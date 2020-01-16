Reports | Liverpool ready to splash the cash on Kai Havertz

This term the playmaker has managed notch 2 goals in 14 Bundesliga outings, a drop in form that may help Liverpool negotiate the deal for a lower price. But they face a transfer battle for Havertz as heavyweights like Barcelona, Manchester United and Bayern Munich are also in line. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to add creativity in midfield and wants Havertz in the summer. Bayern Munich are said to be in the hunt for new playmakers as they aim to refresh their squad and Reds manager, Jurgen Klopp, views the Germany international as an able replacement for Adam Lallana.