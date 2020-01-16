Reports | Arsenal planning a winter move for PSG star Layvin Kurzawa

Arsenal are desperately finding defensive options in the ongoing winter transfer window and now are planning to bid for Paris Saint Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa. The Gunners have had previously failed attempts at signing Juventus’ Daniele Rugani and RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano.

Arsenal have suffered a lot due to their defensive shortcomings in the past and are suffering till date. A number of coaches have tried to med the backline by signing new players, placing trust in academy products but everything has failed as the woes in defence continue. Unai Emery signed David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos during his time to repair the defence but both the centre backs have failed to show any impact.

The ex-Sevilla boss was sacked in November and new manager, Mikel Arteta, is adamant to bolster the backline. His search for a new defender has now reached the doors of Paris Saint Germain as he eyes signing Layvin Kurzawa. The left-back is in his final six months of his PSG contract and with no new deal offered, he’s free to negotiate with foreign clubs.

The Mirror have reported that Gunners have already agreed to personal terms with the 27-year-old and are willing to offer him a five-year deal starting from next summer. However, the report also added that despite agreeing that Kurzawa will join in the summer, the North Londoners are evaluating the prospect of signing the French footballer in the January transfer window. PSG do not want Kurzawa to leave on a free transfer and are willing to accept a modest transfer fee for him.

Mikel Arteta has given a green light to bring the 27-year-old full-back now rather than wait till the next season. Gunners have already tried to sign centre backs like Daniele Rugani from Juventus and Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig but neither of the moves materialised. The Germans aren’t willing to let Upamecano go as they aim to win their first-ever Bundesliga title whereas Rugani is an important player for Juventus with injuries to Giorgio Chiellini and Merih Demiral and Matthijs de Ligt’s lack of form.