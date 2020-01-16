Reports | AC Milan closing in on deal for Dani Olmo

Serie A giants AC Milan are planning to make a move to sign Dinamo Zagreb star Dani Olmo in the January transfer window. The Rossoneri are hoping to secure Olmo’s services by offering €30 million to the Croatian club and add another attacking option after signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic earlier.

According to the Italian media outlet, Football Italia, AC Milan are eyeing a transfer for Dinamo Zagreb’s star Dani Olmo. The Spaniard has had a terrific season with the Croatian club as they stand first in the 1.HNL. Furthermore, Olmo has featured in 22 games this term and scored 8 goals and provided 7 assists so far which has seen a number of clubs show their interest in the former Barcelona man and Milan are latest to join the chase.

Football Italia further added that Rossoneri director Zvonimir Boban himself has begun the negotiations for a transfer with the Modri and the club are ready to offer €30 million for Olmo’s services. It is not the first time that Dani Olmo has been linked with a San Siro switch, but he proved too expensive over the summer. But a change in manager to Stefano Pioli has changed that with the Italian looking for a new attacking midfielder.

Because the Serie A giants are also preparing for multiple exits with Suso, Hakan Calhanoglu and Lucas Paqueta all touted for exits. In such circumstances, Olmo will be a favoured option and Milan won’t shy away from paying a big sum for the Spaniard’s services. La Liga champions Barcelona have also expressed their intention to sign Olmo. The 21-year-old played at youth level for Barcelona and has a special place in the heart for his former club.

However, the Blaugrana have not made any official bids yet but things could soon change with the arrival of new coach Quique Setien and a long term injury to Luis Suarez. Meanwhile, Milan signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a free transfer and has instantly made an impact, scoring in the win over Cagliari.