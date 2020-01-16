Quique Setien is the perfect man to manage Barcelona, asserts Mauricio Pochettino

Barcelona sacked Ernesto Valverde and immediately hired Quique Setien as the new manager. Former Espanyol manager, Mauricio Pochettino, who was also being considered for the vacant role at Barcelona has said that Setien now has an excellent chance to make Barcelona play in the Johan Cruyff style.

Barcelona sacked Ernesto Valverde following a semi-final defeat in Spanish super cup, though, it is believed that the semi-final defeat didn’t have much to do with the sack. Barcelona suffered two horrible debacles at Roma and Liverpool in the last two years in UEFA Champions League where they went out of the competition despite having a three-goal advantage after the first leg.

This season too Barcelona have not looked in their usual domineering form and have struggled to put games to bed resulting in Valverde’s sack. The Blaugrana board appointed Setien as their new head coach, who promises to bring back the Johan Cruyff style back. However, the former Real Betis boss was not their top target but Mauricio Pochettino was.

Tottenham Hotspur sacked Mauricio Pochettino earlier this season and since then has been on the lookout for a new job with links to Barcelona, Manchester United and Bayern Munich. At an event in London where former Sunderland manager Gus Poyet was also present, Pochettino talked about Barcelona and how their new coach Quique Setien can help them achieve silverware this season.

“Barcelona, of course, are one of the greatest teams in the world. Of course now with the new manager everyone is expecting him to continue the same philosophy. Valverde did a fantastic job in LaLiga and with Barcelona and it's a massive challenge for Quique Setien. He showed unbelievable love for [Johan] Cruyff and the style of football of Barcelona. I think it's a great opportunity for him to live his dream and it's so amazing to follow what's going to happen," said Pochettino to Daily Mail.

The ex-Espanyol coach also talked about how leagues in Spain and England overshadow the other European leagues in terms of reach, fans, excitement and competition. Pochettino feels coaching in either of the leagues means coaching in the best leagues of the world. However, he turned down the offer from Barcelona as he has an Espanyol background.

“For me I was so lucky to start my career as a manager at Espanyol in Barcelona and then to come to the Premier League to learn a different language and culture and I am a better person today. I have more knowledge and had a great experience. The Premier League is the Premier League. Football was born here in England but I think LaLiga has amazing football and amazing coaches. Coaches like Gustavo (Poyet) and myself, we try and be in the best place. England and Spain are the two best leagues in the world,” concluded the Argentine.