January 16 | European football transfer round-up

Day sixteen of the winter window, and the rumours have now hit a never-ending stream that are running life around the galaxy. Today’s fluff has taken off much like a Concorde with the safety issues as the defender search goes on in North London, Liverpool continue to want Germans and a few more.

Fortuna Düsseldorf are negotiating with Salomon Kalou

With Hertha Berlin planning their future without Salomon Kalou, the former Chelsea striker is looking for his next side and Fortuna Dusseldorf are looking at a potential move. The 34-year-old’s contract in Berlin expires at the end of the current season and Fortuna are looking at either a pre-contract move or, as Goal reports, looking at bringing in the forward this month. The Champions League winner is open to the move and Hertha are keen on getting something back for the Ivorian star, which could potentially see a move take place the Berlin courier reports.

Aston Villa hope Ally Samatta can replace Wesley

Aston Villa are looking at reinforcements in January with the club losing Wesley and Tom Heaton for the remainder of the season to injuries. That has seen them move in for Pepe Reina with their next move set to be a striker coming in to replace the Brazilian. Krzysztof Piątek and Olivier Giroud have been touted as potential options but the Daily Mail has reported that Ally Samatta is their man.

The Tanzania striker is unlikely to make the move in time for the weekend fixtures but has reportedly already left Genk today to fly to Villa to complete the move. A fee of around £8.4 million is in play with the club looking to add another striker before the window closes.

Roma considering an £11 million move for Roger Ibanez

Frozen out at Atlanta, it looks like AS Roma have finally found their midfielder/defender hybrid with Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio reporting that Roger Ibanez is on their radar. The Giallorossi have reportedly beaten Bologna’s bid for the versatile Brazilian with the Serie A giants looking to bring in reinforcements before the window closes. The move will see them part with £9 million plus an additional £2 million in bonuses for the utility man with 21-year-old keen on signing for Roma rather than Bologna.

Sevilla overtake Tottenham and Aston Villa for Krzysztof Piątek

Krzysztof Piątek’s saga continues with the Polish striker still linked with a move away from the club despite impressing in his latest outing with AC Milan. A goal and an assist for the former Genoa striker has done nothing to stop AC Milan from considering selling him although it may see a new suitor enter the race. News outlet Calciomercato has reported that Sevilla have taken the lead for the Pole with the club having sold Munnas Dabbur and Javier Hernandez recently. However, Premier League sides Aston Villa, Tottenham and West Ham are still keen on a move although the trio are interested in a loan with an option to buy, something AC Milan do not want.

Bordeaux distance themselves from Christian Benteke over loan fee

The Ligue 1 side were overly keen on signing the former Liverpool striker on a short term loan this month but the Daily Mail has reported that they’ve pulled out of the race. The report went on to reveal that Crystal Palace were asking for a hefty loan fee for the former Aston Villa star with his former side also credited with an interest. L’Equipe further added that the Eagles’ desire for a €500,000 loan fee and Benteke’s hefty wages played a massive part in Bordeaux stepping out almost instantly.

Deal of the day:

Youssef En-Nesyri from Leganes to Sevilla for £17 million

