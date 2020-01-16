Had a hard time under Unai Emery, reveals Mesut Ozil

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has admitted that he did have a tough time under former Gunners manager Unai Emery before the Spaniard was sacked. The former Sevilla boss has been replaced by Mikel Arteta and that has transformed Ozil’s performances with the German a key part of the team now.

The German playmaker has become a player transformed under the former Arsenal star with him now a key part of Arteta’s tactics and team sheet. That has seen Ozil start every game under Arteta so far this season and it’s been a mixed bag. The 31-year-old has divided opinion since signing for the North London side and that feat has continued.

However, Ozil himself went on to admit that things under former boss Unai Emery were not good for him personally, with the German revealing that he struggled to make any impact under the former PSG boss. He also added that things have changed immensely under Arteta with the Spaniard now looking to get Arsenal back to the top and hopefully, transform their fortunes this season.

“I had a hard time, especially with the previous coach Unai Emery, but now everything has changed, and I am very happy with everything. I play regularly and everything goes well. Arteta, as I said in my previous interviews, it was surprising to many people that he adopted the club in such a short time,” Ozil said, reported the Mirror.

“He's doing a good job. He's hungry for success. Everything about him is positive. Arteta's story is a bit different because I don't remember when he quit football, but it hasn't been over that long. In this way, players can understand more easily,” he added.