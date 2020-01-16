Gamble with Marcus Rashford back-fired, admits Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Today at 1:00 PM
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has accepted that his gamble to bring on Marcus Rashford backfired with the star potentially set to miss their battle against Liverpool. The club’s top scorer was brought in in the 64th minute but had to be substituted off less than 15 minutes later.
The Red Devils desperately needed a win in their FA Cup replay against the Wolves and it forced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to bring on Marcus Rashford with the sides still level after the half-time break. The striker had to be replaced with an injury in Manchester United’s last game against Norwich City and many expected the 22-year-old not to play in the replay.
However, with the club struggling to make an impact it forced Solskjaer’s hand but Rashford lasted just 15 minutes after a clash with Wolves star Matt Doherty and had to be replaced. Reports have indicated that the 22-year-old striker could potentially miss the next game against Liverpool with a back injury and Solskjaer went on to admit that his plan backfired.
"It backfired. You have got to take them [risks] once in a while. He'll be tested in the next few days -- we have to see for Sunday. He couldn't run. He struggled a little bit with his back and got another knock. It didn't help. I didn't want to play him. We needed the win, he was involved in the goal, but it backfired. We will do everything we can to keep him fit,” Solskjaer said reported ESPN.
