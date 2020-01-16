DPS East claim third straight U14 title at BFC Inter-School Soccer Shield

Greenwood High School improved on their performance from last season winning trophies in three different categories. They claimed top honours in both the Girls U10 and U12 category as well as the Boys U10 category. Inventure Academy (Boys U8) and DPS North (Boys U12) came out on top in the remaining two categories.

In the big final of the day, both DPS North and East began with a cautious approach in the first half. However, they switched gears in the second half with former Blues’ Academy boy Chandan Biju opening the scoring for DPS East from a well-worked move. At the other end, Lokesh levelled scores for DPS North from a brilliant freekick from 25-yards out before the defending champions scored the winner from a fast-paced counter-attack from Soumil to claim their third title in a row.