DPS East claim third straight U14 title at BFC Inter-School Soccer Shield

DPS East successfully defended their title in the 2019-20 edition of the BFC Inter-School Soccer Shield after a thrilling 2-1 win over their counterparts DPS North in the big final of the Under-14 Boys category on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Greenwood High also claimed their third title.
Greenwood High School improved on their performance from last season winning trophies in three different categories. They claimed top honours in both the Girls U10 and U12 category as well as the Boys U10 category. Inventure Academy (Boys U8) and DPS North (Boys U12) came out on top in the remaining two categories.
In the big final of the day, both DPS North and East began with a cautious approach in the first half. However, they switched gears in the second half with former Blues’ Academy boy Chandan Biju opening the scoring for DPS East from a well-worked move. At the other end, Lokesh levelled scores for DPS North from a brilliant freekick from 25-yards out before the defending champions scored the winner from a fast-paced counter-attack from Soumil to claim their third title in a row.
Earlier in the day, Greenwood High School triumphed in both the Girls U10 and U12 category beating Inventure Academy in both finals. Meanwhile in the Boys section, Inventure Academy claimed the U8 title with a win over DPS North as Greenwood High defeated Global International School for the U10 title. DPS North came out on top in the U12 with a thrilling win over DPS East.
The presentation ceremony was presided by KSFA General Secretary Satya Narayan along with Blues’ Head Coach Carles Cuadrat and Assistant Naushad Moosa.
Final Results
Girls U10: Inventure Academy 0 lost to Greenwood High School 1 (Ahiri)
Girls U12: Greenwood High 2 (Jiya, Medha) b Inventure Academy 0
Boys U8: DPS North 1 (Rishik) lost to Inventure Academy 3 (Ekalavya, Veer, Samridh)
Boys U10: Global International School 1 (Balram) lost to Greenwood High School 2 (Chinmay, Sehajvir Singh)
Boys U12: DPS East 1 (Sanjeev) lost to DPS North 2 (Adya, Gaman)
Boys U14: DPS North 1 (Lokesh) lost to DPS East 2 (Chandan Biju, Soumil)
