Winning the title next season is not a realistic dream, confesses Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

In an interview with Goal, Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has admitted that while winning the Premier League title next season is the aim, it is unrealistic to think that the team will able to compete for the title. Solskjaer is optimistic of a top-four finish this term so that they can play in the UEFA Champions League next term. However, when asked about next season’s aim, the Norwegian admitted that the club hopes to remain in contention for the title next season but admits it might be too much to ask for.

“That is the aim, of course and I’m not saying it is a realistic one. We are behind and a fair rate behind the top one now, who we play on Sunday and we’ll see where we are against them. But with a few signings, with the improvement these are making, in the next couple of years we want to do that. Supporters and the club alike are not happy with not challenging for the top position in the league. That is where we feel we should be and many of today’s supporters have lived that period where we won the league consistently.”, said Solskajer to Goal.

The current team have many loopholes which need to be addressed and repaired before United can really challenge for the Top Flight crown. The Red Devils have a tricky run of fixtures coming up as they first prepare to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup replay on Wednesday at Old Trafford. Wolves held Solskjaer and his team to a 0-0 draw where United looked toothless in the attack and failed to get a shot off on target.

After their encounter with Wolves, the Red Devils visit Anfield on Sunday and Solskjaer admits that catching Liverpool this term might not be possible at all but his team will try to put up a spirited performance against the League leaders. The Reds are cruising towards their first league title in 30 years with 21 wins out of their 22 games so far and Manchester United are already behind 27 points with sixteen games left in the season.

“At the moment we don’t have that type of team. Because in time we've been a bit behind the top ones. It might be that we start with winning a cup and then these players will get that taste. That is not what we want to be. We want to be challenging for the league and the Champions League.” added the ex-Molde boss.

