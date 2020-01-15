Reports | Pep Guardiola to stay at Manchester City till 2021

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been linked with an exit in the summer for long after City’s failure to keep pace with Liverpool in the title challenge. However, sources close to the Spaniard have confirmed that Guardiola intends to honour his current contract which runs until 2021.

According to the English media outlet, Daily Mail, Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola will stay at the club till 2021. The ex-Barcelona boss has no intentions to leave before and wants to honour his current deal with the reigning Premier League Champions. Reports have indicated that Guardiola may leave Citizens at the end of the season and has been touted to coach a club in Italy or his native country Spain.

However, the ex-Bayern Munich boss has repeated from time to time that he is willing to stay at the Etihad for many years. Guardiola was also linked to Barcelona job after reports from Spain added that the former star would return be interested in a move but Pep has insisted he’s happy in Manchester. Juventus were also on his radar but for the time being, Maurizio Sarri will be the coach as they prepare to defend their Serie A title.

The report from the Daily Mail added that sources close to the manager have indicated that Pep has no intention of walking out at the end of the season and wants more success with the club. Under Guardiola’s tenure, Manchester City have won two back to back league titles, becoming the first club to defend their crown in 10 years. They have also won three more trophies including the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup last season to become the first men's side to win a domestic treble.

The only thing that has remained out of the grasp of Guardiola and Manchester City has been the Champions League trophy and the Spanish boss is keen to win the title this season. The Daily Mail further reported that the former Bayern Munich boss is open to extending his current contract but insists that it is in hands of the club owners whether they want to give him a new deal or not.

