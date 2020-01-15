Reports | Chelsea end their interest in Nathan Ake and Callum Wilson
Today at 1:19 PM
Chelsea have been scouting Bournemouth stars Nathan Ake and Callum Wilson over a potential January move but have ended their interest in the duo. The Blues are looking to add reinforcements before the window closes with Frank Lampard reportedly looking for a new center-back and a new forward.
With their two window transfer ban reduced to one, reports have indicated that Frank Lampard and the Blues are looking to spend money in the January window. The Chelsea boss has already indicated that he will be looking to bring in a few new additions in the winter window with the club linked with several players. However, Sky Sports has reported that the club will not be looking to make a move for either Nathan Ake or Callum Wilson.
The Blues have been linked with a move for both the Bournemouth players with Ake reportedly their main target as the Stamford Bridge side have a £40 million buy-back option. However, while the Cherries are open to a move and Ake was even said to be interested in re-signing for the club he spent six years at before leaving for the Vitality in 2017.
Callum Wilson, on the other hand, has been on Chelsea’s radar for the last year or so but the 27-year-old’s struggles this season and Bournemouth’s asking price has put Chelsea off. Not only that, Tammy Abraham’s performances in both the Premier League and the Champions League has impressed the club with them only looking for a proper back-up.
