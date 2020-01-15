Reports | Atletico Madrid may miss out on Edinson Cavani
Today at 3:56 PM
Atletico Madrid have been linked to Edinson Cavani but it looks like the Spanish club will miss out on the Uruguayan. Gil Marin, Atleti’s general director, travelled to Paris to speak with Paris Saint Germain’s representatives but despite the talks, Cavani is set to stay in Paris as of now.
According to the Spanish media outlet, AS, Atletico Madrid might miss out on signing Edinson Cavani from Paris Saint Germain. The Uruguayan striker has been touted to move to Wanda Metropolitano in January with reports indicating that a personal deal has already been discussed. Cavani is in the final six months of his PSG contract and the Paris hierarchy have not offered a new deal meaning he’ll be free to leave Parc des Princes at the end of the season.
PSG are open to selling him for €8.5 million in the winter transfer window and Atletico Madrid general director, Gil Marin, travelled to Paris and met PSG representatives at the ECA meeting. However, despite talks being held, it seems unlikely that Cavani will move to Madrid in winter. Atletico knows that it has fifteen days left before the closing of the transfer market and, nonetheless, will accelerate due to the Uruguayan signing.
The ex-Napoli man too is keen to join Diego Simeone as he has seen his playing time get drastically reduced in Paris this season. Mauro Icardi signed for PSG on loan and has hit the ground running instantly, scoring 17 goals and providing 4 assists in 20 games. It has meant that Thomas Tuchel has preferred the trio of Neymar, Mbappe and Icardi over Cavani. The 32-year-old striker has also been linked with moves to Inter Milan, Manchester United and Arsenal but the move to Atletico Madrid is at the top of his shortlist.
- Edinson Cavani
- La Liga
- Ligue 1
- English Premier League
- Atletico Madrid
- Paris Saint Germain Fc
- Manchester United
