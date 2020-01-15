Reports | Atletico Madrid may miss out on Edinson Cavani

The ex-Napoli man too is keen to join Diego Simeone as he has seen his playing time get drastically reduced in Paris this season. Mauro Icardi signed for PSG on loan and has hit the ground running instantly, scoring 17 goals and providing 4 assists in 20 games. It has meant that Thomas Tuchel has preferred the trio of Neymar, Mbappe and Icardi over Cavani. The 32-year-old striker has also been linked with moves to Inter Milan, Manchester United and Arsenal but the move to Atletico Madrid is at the top of his shortlist.