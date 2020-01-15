January 15 | European football transfer round-up

It's Day 15 of the transfer window and the insane stream of rumours has officially taken charge of the world. Today’s fluff is just as bad as yesterday as Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes saga rages on, Inter Milan continue to shop in England, Arsenal charge forward recklessly and a few others.

Everton “probe” Inter Milan over move for Matias Vecino

With Don Carlo Ancelotti at the helm, Everton seems to have gone completely Italian this window with the Toffees linked with a whole host of Serie A stars. From Dries Mertens to now AC Milan superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic, things have gone from weird to even weirder for the Goodison Park side and now they’re after Matias Vecino.

The Daily Star and all it’s various sister newspapers and a few sources in Italy have all reported that the Inter Milan “ace” is the Toffee’s top target. The 28-year-old midfielder has been listed on the transfer window with the San Siro giants chasing after bigger fish and with neither Fabian Delph or Morgan Schneiderlin impressing the Toffees have opted to take the plunge with £17 million move.

AC Milan in talks with Nemanja Matic over winter move

Despite signing Ismael Bennacer and Rade Krunic in the summer, and with Lucas Biglia potentially leaving the club this month, the Rossoneri want a 30 plus midfielder on their books. Their search for said midfielder has seen them traverse across the world with moves for Arturo Vidal, Lasse Schone, and a few others with them finally settling on Nemanja Matic.

The Daily Mail has reported that the Rossoneri are interested in making a move for the 31-year-old with the Serbian’s current contract expiring in the summer. While the Red Devils do have an option to extend it even further, no negotiations have taken place as of yet with Milan offering the former Chelsea man first team football.

Real Madrid have a Donny van de Beek agreement with Ajax

Van de Beek came close to leaving Ajax at the end of last season with quite a few clubs interesting in his signature but with both Frenkie De Jong and Mattjhs de Ligt leaving, the 22-year-old opted to stay. That never stopped the rumour mill with links to Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, PSG, Juventus, and a horde of Europe’s best sides.

But now, De Telegraaf, Marca, AS and Football Oranje have all reported that a deal might finally be in place between Ajax and Real Madrid for the midfielder. The Los Blancos were the side closest to a move last summer but now a deal worth about 55 million will take place at the end of this season although personal terms between Van de Beek and Real Madrid have yet to be agreed upon.

PSG to challenge Inter Milan for Christian Eriksen

Unhappy with an overabundance of offensive talents, PSG are set to challenge Inter Milan for Christian Eriksen despite it being reported that the Danish midfielder wants to join the Serie A giants this month. Reports have even indicated that Inter sporting director Piero Ausillo is in London right about now to hammer out a deal for both Eriksen and Olivier Giroud.

That hasn’t concerned PSG one bit as reports in the Mirror indicate that money is no object for the French giants. The report further added that possibly the biggest issue for both club and player will be overcoming that overabundance of midfield talent that PSG have for a first team berth.

Manuel Neuer in contact with Juventus over summer move

Just days after Joachim Low publicly shouted at Alexander Nubel for leaving Schalke for Bayern Munich it seems that Bayern Munich might be making space for the 23-year-old to get regular game-time. The only problem is that it seems they’re offloading Low’s preferred first choice goalkeeper in Manuel Neuer with reports indicating that a move to Italy is on his books.

The Daily Mail further added that Juventus are open to signing the 33-year-old with France Football further reiterating that a move is on the cards with Wojciech Szczesny’s deal expiring in the summer of 2021. Any move, however, France Football added, would take place only in the summer of 2020.

Deal of the day:

Marin Pongracic to Wolfsburg from RB Salzburg for €10 million