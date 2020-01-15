Erling Haaland is only 19, give him time to develop, urges Reinhard Rauball
Today at 1:39 PM
Borussia Dortmund president Reinhard Rauball has warned the fans and told them that new signing Erling Haaland needs time and protection to adjust to his new surroundings. The 19-year-old forward arrived at Dortmund amidst a lot of pomp and celebration after a sensational year at RB Salzburg.
Haaland lit the world on fire as he finished his time at Salzburg with 29 goals in just 27 appearances in all competitions including 8 goals in 6 Champions League appearances. That saw a catalogue of clubs interested over a move including Manchester United, Juventus and PSG but it was Borussia Dortmund that won the race with a €20 million deal just before the New Year.
However, despite his potential and all the hype surrounding the 19-year-old, Dortmund president Reinhard Rauball has asked the fans to give Haaland time and space for him to adjust to his new surroundings. He went on to admit that the club is more than convinced by Haaland’s potential.
"Point one - we did not make the hype. Point two - he is 19 years old. Do me a favour and give him a chance to develop. We already trust him to help the team make a remarkable leap in performance. He is positioned in such a way that we need to keep him from any negative noise coming from outside the club. I am firmly convinced that he will settle at the club," Rauball said reported Goal.
