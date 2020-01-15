Christian Eriksen can leave Tottenham with his pride intact, claims Jose Mourinho

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has revealed that if Christian Eriksen leaves then club then he can do it with his head held high. The Danish midfielder has drawn very strong links with a move to Inter Milan after the former Ajax man admitted that he is looking for a new challenge away from England.

The Tottenham playmaker has already reportedly finalized his personal terms with the Nerazzurri which leaves only an agreement between the two clubs over a transfer fee. Reports indicate that there is a big difference in value as Tottenham want around £20 million with Inter only willing to offer around £10 million for Eriksen. The Serie A giants have offered the Danish midfielder a four-year contract and are willing to extend that by six months with them keen on a move this month.

Spurs, on the other hand, have fought a losing battle to try and keep Eriksen at the club with the 27-year-old even rejecting a lucrative contract offer. The deal would have made him the club’s highest-paid player with around £220,000-per-week wages but no agreement materialized although Eriksen has continued playing for the club.

He played the full game against Middlesbrough in Tottenham’s FA Cup replay which saw Jose Mourinho praise his midfield superstar. The former Real Madrid and Chelsea boss went on to admit that if Eriksen wants to leave then the club and the fans has to respect that and give him the praise and applause that he deserves after his five-year spell.

“He played very well. Played very well, very professional which is what I expect from him. If his decision is to leave, I think he has to leave with his head up, if he gives everything which is what he tries to do for the team. Fans, it's always to respect, we have to respect but I think the boy did it for us today,” Mourinho said reported Goal.