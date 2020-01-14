Sergio Aguero is a silent assassin, proclaims Kevin De Bruyne

After breaking two records in the 6-1 thrashing of Aston Villa, Sergio Aguero became the player with most Premier League hat-tricks and also the highest overseas goalscorer. That impressed teammate Kevin De Bruyne who claimed that the City striker is a silent figure in the dressing room.

In an interview with the Daily Star, Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne has said that Sergio Aguero is a silent assassin. While he continues to bully defenders on the pitch, he’s a shy person in the Manchester City dressing room. The Argentine recently broke two Premier League records. Aguero’s hat-trick against Aston Villa meant that he surpassed the great Alan Shearer, with the English legend scoring 11 league hat-tricks and Aguero doing one better with 12.

The ex-Atletico Madrid man moved to Manchester in 2011 and since then has been one of the most prolific goalscorers in England. He has been City’s top goalscorer and has consistently scored 20+ goals for six consecutive Premier League seasons. Aguero also became the highest overseas goalscorer overtaking Thierry Henry's tally of 176 goals in the League. De Bruyne has been playing with Aguero for over five years and is often seen loading the bullet for the striker to shoot from his gun.

“I’ve been playing with Sergio for five years, and the records speak for themselves. But the way he acts is is really good you know he's not like somebody you hear about all the time. He just plays football and for the rest of the time he keeps himself to himself, so that's nice.”, said De Bruyne to Daily Star.

Aguero’s deputy, Gabriel Jesus has been in awe of the striker. The Brazilian sees Aguero as a legend of the club and an abundant pool of experience from which he can learn. Jesus joined City for £27 million as a 19-year-old three years ago and has largely had to play second fiddle to Aguero.

“He is a legend. He's a legend of the Premier League, a legend of the club - when he goes to the pitch he always scored. It's always difficult to score a goal but for defenders as well it's difficult. Sometimes you have an opportunity and sometimes he is too quick with his feet - you cannot think you have to finish - that's it. He is a great guy. I have to learn from him. I'm in the same position. so, I have to learn.”, said the Brazilian attacker.