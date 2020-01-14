Reports | Real Madrid join the race to sign Timo Werner

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner has been on the shortlist of every major European powerhouse with Real Madrid being the latest club to join the race for his signature. Los Blancos, who are planning for a long-term replacement for star striker Karim Benzema, are keen to bring Werner to Madrid.

According to Spanish media outlet El Desmarque, Real Madrid have identified Timo Werner as Karim Benzema’s successor in the long run. The RB Leipzig striker has been one of the most wanted strikers in Europe and Real are the latest to join the chase. The report also added that the Spanish giants want the German striker as early as this January before the winter transfer window closes.

Real Madrid continues to work, as every year, in improving its workforce. Zinedine Zidane has managed, with several tweaks, to re-engage Santiago Bernabeu and, if that were not enough, his team to fight for LaLiga Santander. However, the group still has a serious scorer problem and to solve it they have moved to Germany. Los Blancos are ready to offer £80 million for Werner’s services.

The Luka Jovic experiment has failed miserably with the Serbian only scoring once so far in the entire season. Zinedine Zidane has lost his patience with Jovic and wants a new striker for the remainder of the campaign. However, Real will have a tough task of fighting big clubs to win Werner’s signature.

Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Arsenal are also in the hunt to sign the 23-year-old number nine. Luring Werner from RB Leipzig won’t be easy as he signed a new contract extension in August with his current deal running till 2023. Die Roten Bullen are leading the Bundesliga table and are keen to win their first league title, in such circumstances, the club hierarchy won’t be willing to part ways with one of their most effective stars on the pitch.