Reports | Atletico Madrid prepare to bid for Alexandre Lacazette

Atletico Madrid have been linked to Paris Saint Germain’s Edinson Cavani for long, however, with Cavani’s future still uncertain, the Los Rojiblancos are preparing a back-up plan. If the transfer of the Uruguayan fails, Atleti will switch their attention to Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette.

Goalscoring has been a major problem for Atletico Madrid this season and coach Diego Simeone wants to add better attackers to improve the forward line. Los Rojiblancos were said to be in pole position to sign Paris Saint Germain’s Edinson Cavani. The 32-year-old is in the final six months of his contract at Parc des Princes and has been given the green light to move away from Paris. With PSG stating that they won’t be offering an extension, Cavani has been available in the market and top clubs are surrounding him for his services.

Atleti were one of the first clubs that approached Cavani. Soon the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal followed. The Spanish team feel threatened and may miss out on the ex-Napoli man and are preparing a backup option. According to what is being reported by Daily Mail, Atletico Madrid are eyeing Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal should Cavani transfer agreement fail.

Lacazette has previously been a target for the La Liga side before he joined the Gunners from Lyon in 2017. But any move for the French striker will hinge on what happens with Cavani. The French striker has been an important part of the Gunners system but with recent recurring injuries, the word is on the street that Arsenal are open to part ways with him should a profitable offer arrive.

Lacazette has played 19 games this term but has only been able to score six goals. Mikel Arteta has regularly used the ex-Lyon man but with Pierre Emerick Aubameyang firing, Lacazette seems to be overshadowed. Meanwhile, Arsenal have inquired about the availability of Thomas Lemar and should Atleti bid for Lacazette, the former AS Monaco man may be used as a makeweight.