I’ll consider my future in the summer, admits Thomas Muller

Bayern Munich attacker Thomas Muller has dropped a major hint on his future at the Allianz Arena saying he will consider about moving away in the summer if his playing time doesn’t improve. The Germany international might be on the move away after spending 20 glorious years at Bayern Munich.

Thomas Muller has admitted that he could be leaving Bayern Munich in the summer due to the lack of playing time lately. The German has had very little playing time this term with on loan Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho being preferred more. The Germans acquired the services of Ivan Perisic and Coutino in the summer and due to their arrival, Muller has slipped drastically down the pecking order. In an interview with the Sun, Muller has revealed that if his playing time doesn’t increase, he’ll have to consider a transfer away from the Die Roten.

“My focus is exclusively on being successful this season. What will happen in the summer, I will talk to the club and consider my options. Then let's see in which direction things will go. With such a thing, all parties have to put their arguments in the pot. Let's see if you can make an agreement there. You just have to compare what all parties want,” Muller told the Sun.

The German has 18 months left on his current Bayern deal but with scarce opportunities, it’s highly unlikely that Muller will see his deal out. Manchester United have been alerted with Muller’s statement with the Premier League side being life long admirers of the 30-year-old’s talent. The Red Devils tried to sign Muller on several occasions but he rejected the transfer as he was too close to Bayern.

However, in 2017, Muller did consider a move to Old Trafford as he was unable to nail a starting place in Bayern Munich’s eleven. Then United coach, Louis van Gaal also gave the nod and the club hierarchy offered £85 million for the player’s services, but the bid was instantly rejected by the Bavarians. Muller has played 510 games for the Bundesliga champions, scoring 190 goals and providing 180 assists.