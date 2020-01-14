Christian Eriksen will still be a part of the team, asserts Jose Mourinho

“Is this the best Christian Eriksen? "I have to be honest and say no. I know the reasons, I'm not an idiot. A player in this situation, even if he wants - and I am not criticising him... It's normal a player in this situation doesn't perform in the highest level. But he is helping us in matches he has played for us. He's had positive performances and contributions like against Olympiakos and Norwich. He plays tomorrow. After that I have a match on Saturday and he maybe plays on Saturday again. I cannot tell you much more than that.”, said Mourinho to BBC.