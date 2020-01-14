Christian Eriksen will still be a part of the team, asserts Jose Mourinho
Today at 3:12 PM
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has said that despite Christian Eriksen being constantly linked to a number of clubs, he’ll continue to play if he performs according to his expectations. The Portuguese coach further asserted that Eriksen is set to start against Middlesborough in the FA Cup.
Christian Eriksen has been a subject of constant speculation as his future remains uncertain. The Denmark international’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he is reportedly in talks with a number of teams. Manchester United, Inter Milan, Paris Saint Germain and Real Madrid have been linked the most but recent reports suggest that the Nerazzurri are closest to signing the playmaker. Spurs CEO Daniel Levy is open to selling Eriksen leave in January for a fee of £15 million.
The off-field tension and speculations have affected Eriksen’s performances on the pitch. Manager Jose Mourinho is aware of the poor performances but the ex-Real Madrid boss is ready to put his faith in Eriksen. The 28-year-old has produced some fine displays as well, like in the matches against Olympiakos and Norwich and on that evidence, Mourinho wants to play the Dane in the upcoming games. In an interview with BBC, he confirmed that the Spurs playmaker is set to start against Middlesborough in the FA Cup replay.
“Is this the best Christian Eriksen? "I have to be honest and say no. I know the reasons, I'm not an idiot. A player in this situation, even if he wants - and I am not criticising him... It's normal a player in this situation doesn't perform in the highest level. But he is helping us in matches he has played for us. He's had positive performances and contributions like against Olympiakos and Norwich. He plays tomorrow. After that I have a match on Saturday and he maybe plays on Saturday again. I cannot tell you much more than that.”, said Mourinho to BBC.
The 28-year-old has refused to sign a new contract with the Spurs and is adamant on moving out of England for a new challenge. Inter Milan have been the closest of the clubs to sign the ex-Ajax player. The player’s entourage met Inter chiefs to discuss a possible move with the Nerazzurri keen to bring him in January rather than wait until the summer.
- Jose Mourinho
- Christian Eriksen
- English Premier League
- Serie A
- Tottenham Hotspur
- Inter Milan
- Manchester United
