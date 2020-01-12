Staying at Ajax for foreseeable future, asserts Donny van de Beek

Manchester United and Real Madrid transfer target Donny Van de Beek has asserted that he’s not in favour of any move in the January transfer window and will stay at Ajax until the end of the campaign. Though, the Dutchman admitted that the interest from European heavyweights has flattered him.

Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek has said that he won’t move away from the Johan Cryuff Arena and is set to stay at the club until the end of the season. His statement will be a huge blow to Manchester United who were hoping to sign him in the winter transfer window. Spanish giants Real Madrid have been admirers of the 22-year-old’s talent since last year and were keen on acquiring his services in summer 2019 but Van de Beek decided to stay at Ajax for another season.

While young former team-mates Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt left for Barcelona and Juventus respectively, Van de Beek stayed to help Ajax retain their domestic double. The Netherlands international has picked up from where he left off last term, netting eight goals and as many assists in 26 games in all competitions so far.

The Eredivise teams are currently on a winter break and action is set to resume on 18th January. The Amsterdam based club leads the league with 44 points in 18 games, three points ahead of second-placed AZ Alkmaar. Reports started doing grounds again as the January transfer window opened which linked the Dutch international to a host of clubs.

Real Madrid, Manchester United, Paris Saint Germain and others were in contention but Van de Beek has cleared the air by stating that he’ll remain with the Eredivisie champions until the end of the current campaign. Though, the 22-year-old also admitted that he was happy to see some of the biggest clubs in Europe fight for his signature.

“It is not that I can or want to do something at the moment. I have said it before and I will say it again: I will remain at Ajax this season, and maybe next season as well. These reports about Real Madrid or Man Utd are a good sign, but it is not important now. I've said I will stay at Ajax and I will do so 100 per cent.”, said Van de Beek to Goal.