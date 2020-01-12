Reports | Tottenham Hotspur one step away from signing Gedson Fernandes

Tottenham Hotspur are set to sign their first player in the January transfer window as Gedson Fernandes is close to joining Spurs from Benfica. The midfielder’s agent, Jorge Mendes, met with the North London club’s officials and agreed to terms of the transfer on the player’s behalf.

According to the English Media outlet, Mirror, Benfica’s Gedson Fernades is set to join Tottenham Hotspur on an 18-month loan. The North London club are set to announce Fernandes’ acquisition this week with terms already agreed with the Portuguese club. The 21-year-old player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, was pictured in London and agreed to personal terms on Fernandes’ behalf.

The signing of the central midfielder who can also operate as an attacking midfielder or a right-midfielder will be a much-needed boost to Jose Mourinho's side. Harry Kane suffered a major hamstring injury on New Yar’s day against Southampton. Scans and assessment revealed that the Englishman will have to undergo surgery and will be out at least till mid-April.

Kane’s injury has seriously depleted the threat and firepower in the Spurs attack and Mourinho was on the lookout for reinforcements. With Fernandes’ signing, the manager now has a couple of options to play with in the striker’s role. Heung Min Son and Lucas Moura can be used and Fernandes can also supplement in the number nine role. Fernandes has been a bright prospect for Benfica and has made 13 appearances this season.

A number of clubs were chasing the Portuguese’s signature with Manchester United and West Ham United keen on the youngster but Spurs had the last laugh and Fernandes will play the next 18 months in the Tottenham shirt. Benfica were open to sell or loan the player after he had a fallout with the coach Bruno Lage and the club understood that no one would be willing to pay Fernandes’ €110 million release clause.