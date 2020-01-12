Reports | Inter Milan approach Christian Eriksen’s agent over January move
Today at 6:26 PM
Inter Milan have approached Christian Eriksen’s agent over a move this month with the club hoping to get a positive response from the Dane’s representative. The former Ajax midfielder has less than six months left on his current deal at Tottenham and has already rejected a new contract offer.
The Serie A giants are hoping to bring Eriksen into the fray this season with Antonio Conte looking to add a new creative midfielder to his ranks. The Dane was linked with a move to Juventus and Real Madrid in the summer but while no deal materialized, Tottenham are desperate to get something for the 27-year-old. However, the Nerazzurri are not the only suitors for the Danish midfielder this month and Sky Sports have reported that the club have approached Eriksen’s agent.
The report added that they’ve done it to make sure that the creative midfielder is interested in signing for them before they officially approach Tottenham. Sky further reported that PSG, Real Madrid and Juventus are still in the race for the 27-year-old alongside Manchester United, although the Red Devils have now officially stepped out of the battle.
Things could go either way, however, and even if Inter Milan do not get a deal done this month then they have a chance of making something happen once the window shuts down. Simply because, since Eriksen has less than six months left on his current deal it allows him to sign for a club outside England on a Bosman transfer. But if a deal were to happen this month, reports indicating that it would cost somewhere around a €20 million fee.
