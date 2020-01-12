Reports | Hakan Calhanoglu on Arsenal’s radar
Today at 2:12 PM
Newly appointed Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is considering to make a move for Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu in the winter transfer window. The Gunners want to sign the Turkey international on loan as Arteta prepares to strengthen the squad and add flair in the middle of the park.
According to the English media outlet, the Mirror, Arsenal are eyeing Hakan Calhanoglu in the January transfer window as the report went on to add that Mikel Arteta is said to be keen on adding fresh faces in the midfield and views Calhanoglu as a sizeable option. The Gunners are admirers of the Turkish midfielder and want to sign him on a loan deal until the end of the season.
Milan are ready to offload the 25-year-old Germany-born Turkey midfielder as they remould their squad following a disappointing start to the season. The Serie A giants are currently struggling in the top tier and are 8th with 25 points in 19 games. Stefano Pioli’s side managed to score for the first time in four games as the Rossoneri beat Cagliari 2-0 away from home.
Though the ex-Bayer Leverkusen midfielder featured in yesterday’s game, Pioli prefers other midfielders over Calhanoglu. The former Bundesliga star is also considering a move as he is keen to play regular minutes in a bid to cement his place before the Euro 2020. The Turkish man has been involved in 18 Serie A games but has scored only twice and created just one goal. Reports indicate that Milan also want to bring in a new attacking midfielder as they try to compete for a European spot.
