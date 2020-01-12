Reports | Hakan Calhanoglu on Arsenal’s radar

Though the ex-Bayer Leverkusen midfielder featured in yesterday’s game, Pioli prefers other midfielders over Calhanoglu. The former Bundesliga star is also considering a move as he is keen to play regular minutes in a bid to cement his place before the Euro 2020. The Turkish man has been involved in 18 Serie A games but has scored only twice and created just one goal. Reports indicate that Milan also want to bring in a new attacking midfielder as they try to compete for a European spot.