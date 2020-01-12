Reports | Arsenal set to battle West Ham United for Ionat Radu

Bernd Leno has been terrific for the Gunners this season and has saved the team from embarrassment despite having a shaky backline. So Radu replacing Leno as the first choice at the Emirates is highly unlikely but, Inter keeper Samir Handanovic is 35 and is coming to the end. The higher powers at the Nerazzurri view Radu as a long term replacement for Handanovic, hence, Inter are open to let the Romanian leave on a loan spell than allow him to leave on a permanent transfer.