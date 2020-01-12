Reports | Arsenal set to battle West Ham United for Ionat Radu
Today at 2:15 PM
Arsenal and West Ham United are preparing for a transfer battle as both the clubs have set their sights on signing Inter Milan goalkeeper Ionut Radu. The shot-stopper is currently on loan at Genoa and has been the first choice in goal but may face competition with the arrival of Mattia Perin.
Inter Milan goalkeeper Ionut Radu, who is currently on loan at Genoa may be on the move as West Ham United and Arsenal are preparing offers for the goalkeeper, as reported by Daily Star. The 22-year-old has been the first choice between the sticks for I Rossoblu playing 17 Serie A games but only keeping 2 clean sheets. The Italian club recently signed Mattia Perin on loan from Juventus and will provide competition to the Romanian.
This hasn’t gone down too well with Radu’s agent, Crescenzo Cecere, who publicly stated that he’s disappointed with Perin’s arrival as he’ll now probably be the first choice. The report added that Radu may be considering a move away with a number of clubs hovering about for the 22-year-old’s signature. Arsenal and West Ham are said to be the favourites but Serie A side Fiorentina and Ligue 1 clubs have also shown interest in the goalkeeper.
Bernd Leno has been terrific for the Gunners this season and has saved the team from embarrassment despite having a shaky backline. So Radu replacing Leno as the first choice at the Emirates is highly unlikely but, Inter keeper Samir Handanovic is 35 and is coming to the end. The higher powers at the Nerazzurri view Radu as a long term replacement for Handanovic, hence, Inter are open to let the Romanian leave on a loan spell than allow him to leave on a permanent transfer.
