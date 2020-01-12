Manchester City’s demands for trophies makes playing youngsters harder, admits Pep Guardiola
Today at 6:22 PM
Pep Guardiola has confessed that Manchester City’s demands for titles, trophies and competitiveness makes playing the youngsters much harder. The Cityzens do have the likes of Phil Foden, Eric Garcia, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and others but they’ve struggled to get game-time with the first team.
Even Phil Foden, who Guardiola admitted is one of the best talents he has ever seen in his managerial career, has struggled to play regularly with the first team despite injuries. That has seen Foden reportedly consider his future away from the club but so far no move has materialized. Eric Garcia, on the other hand, has made a few appearances this season thanks to Aymeric Laporte’s injury.
But barring that few others have flourished which is why the likes of Jadon Sancho, Rabbi Matondo, Brahim Diaz and a few others have all left in search of game-time. However, in an interview ahead of their clash against Aston Villa, Pep Guardiola went on to admit that the club’s demands for consistency and trophies has made playing the younger stars harder.
“I would like to help the young players here but this is a club that is so demanding. You have to win games. Even when you win four titles here it isn’t enough – and that is the truth. We won four titles last season and it wasn’t enough because we didn’t win the Champions League. That is the reality – and the young players here have to compete against incredible central defenders and incredible midfielders. It is a tough reality that exceptional players like Phil Foden don’t play the minutes they should because we have other incredible players,” he said reported the Independent.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.