ISL 2019-20 | Hyderabad FC appoint Albert Roca as the new head coach

Hyderabad FC announced Albert Roca as the club’s new head coach, starting from the 2020-21 season. Former Bengaluru FC coach Roca, who will advise the new coaching staff for the remainder of the season, has singed a two-year deal that will see him at the helm till the end of the 2021-22 season.
Albert Roca is no stranger to India and Hero Indian Super League. Delighted on returning to India, Albert said, “India is special to me and I am delighted to go back to the ISL. The road ahead is a challenging one and I am excited to get started at Hyderabad FC and build a strong team for next season and beyond. The intent from the club is strong and we will put our best efforts and compete to be at the top next season “.
The former FC Barcelona assistant coach led Bengaluru FC to the AFC Cup Finals making them the first Indian club to reach the final of a continental competition. In his tenure at BFC, apart from leading the club to an ISL final, the club also won Federation Cup and the Super Cup titles.
Varun Tripuraneni, co-owner of Hyderabad FC said “We are extremely delighted that Albert Roca has signed with the club. He has tremendous experience across the world and in Albert, we have one of the best coaches to have coached in India. We are looking forward to work with Albert and his team and provide him the best support”.
