Atalanta are great team and Inter did very well against them, asserts Antonio Conte

In an interview, Inter boss Antonio Conte has said that he’s satisfied with the team’s efforts despite a 1-1 draw against Atalanta last night. The draw means that Inter could lose the Serie A top spot to Juventus should the Old Lady beat AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico. The Nerazzurri are hoping to dethrone Juve who have been winning the Scudetto since 2011-12 season. Conte acknowledged the class of Atalanta after a game and termed La Dea as a “great team”.

“I had very positive reactions. We have to admit that today we faced a great team, who started working with Gasperini four years ago, every year they added physically strong players. Atalanta are to be considered a great team, who can challenge everyone.”, said Conte to Inter TV.

Inter’s only goalscorer of the game, Lautaro Martinez, scored in the 4th minute to give them the lead and added another goal to his Serie A goal tally which now stands at 10 goals in 18 games. The league leaders were without Danilo D’Ambrosio, Nico Barella and Milan Skriniar.

“We must consider ourselves very satisfied, we had Skriniar, Barella, Vecino and D’Ambrosio unavailable, but despite that we held our own. Honour and credit to the guys, this is the road we have set out on, we must continue trying to have Atalanta as a reference as regards the desire to attack the opponent. We were a little short of energy in the final minutes of the game, we were winning, then the fact of defending changed the result. But I’m very happy. I feared this match, I had great respect for an opponent who are in the best times of their season.” concluded the ex Chelsea coach